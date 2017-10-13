Profit spiked at First Republic Bank in the third quarter as a result of record-setting loan originations and the ongoing expansion of its wealth management business, even as the bank swallowed higher costs related to employees and investments being made in a new subsidiary.

The $84.3 billion-asset bank on Friday reported net income of $200 million, an increase of 16.4% over the third quarter of 2016. Diluted earnings per share rose 14%, to $1.14, and total revenue was $670.3 million, up 20.1% from a year earlier.