Sunflower Bank in Denver is getting into structured finance.

The $3.7 billion-asset bank said in a press release Wednesday that it had formed a group dedicated to asset-based lending to middle-market companies and investors. Sunflower hired several bankers to create the division.

The new group “is a great example of how our commercial and specialty banking services provide innovative financial solutions that strengthen and build client relationships,” James Fullerton, Sunflower’s chief commercial and specialty banking officer, said in the release.

“The knowledge and depth of deal experience … enable Sunflower Bank to create possibility for those seeking senior debt solutions and asset based loans,” Fullerton added.

T.J. Kern was named structured finance group manager and team lead. He previously managed a similar team at CoBiz Financial, according to his LinkedIn profile. CoBiz recently agreed to sell itself to BOK Financial.

Dustin Jacobson, managing director of asset-based lending, has held posts NBH Capital Finance and Wells Fargo Capital Finance. David Harper, managing director of leveraged finance, previously served as chief financial officer and chief operating officer at ICC Wireless. Their previous employment experience was included in LinkedIn profiles.

Sunflower Financial, the holding company for Sunflower Bank, merged with Strategic Growth Bancorp in Texas last year.