The mortgage market slowdown hit SunTrust Banks, but not enough to prevent the Atlanta company from posting an increase in third-quarter profit thanks to an increase in consumer lending.
Net income at the $208 billion-asset company increased 12% to $512 million from a year earlier. Earnings per share were a penny better than the average analysts’ estimate of $1.05 compiled by FactSet Research Systems. Total revenue rose 4% to $2.28 billion.
