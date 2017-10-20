Synchrony Financial in Stamford, Conn., is so far weathering the rise in customer defaults in the U.S. credit card business.
The store-branded card issuer reported net earnings of $555 million during the third quarter. That figure was down from $604 million in the same period a year earlier, but better than the expectations of analysts.
