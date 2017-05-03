Synchrony Financial was spun off from General Electric in 2014, and its nearly three-year stint as a publicly traded company has overlapped with a strong run by the U.S. credit card industry.

But today, with more consumers falling behind on their monthly bills, the $89 billion-asset Synchrony is facing its first big test as a public company. After all, managing a credit card portfolio with a large subprime segment is substantially harder at a time when more loans are souring than it is during good times.