It’s hard for banks to resist the temptation to dream about money they don’t have in hand yet when the sum in question could exceed $30 billion.

That is the kind of estimate that has been thrown around for how much banks could save if President Trump and Congress slash corporate tax rates, perhaps to as low as 15%. Many bankers, and investors, have licked their chops over how tax reform could pad profits, fuel reinvestment in new technologies and other expansion, or bolster the return of excess capital to shareholders.