Signature Bank in New York lowered the value of its taxi medallion loan book by almost half, perhaps setting the stage for one of the largest lenders to taxi drivers to exit the business.
The $41 billion-asset Signature slashed the value of the loans from $603 million to $325 million, or about $358,000 per medallion. The move reduced Signature’s second-quarter earnings by $1.95 per share.
