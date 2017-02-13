TD Bank Group plans to hire as many as 75 small-business bankers along the East Coast, amid signs that confidence among commercial clients is on the rise.

The Toronto company said Monday that it will expand in U.S. markets where it already has a presence: New England; the metropolitan corridor between New York and Washington, D.C.; South Carolina; and Florida. The bankers will focus on serving clients with less than $1 million in annual revenue and fewer than nine employees, according to a news release.