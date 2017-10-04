TD Bank Group is opening an office in Israel in an effort to tap into that country’s deep pool of cybersecurity talent.
The Toronto-based company said the new office will be in Tel Aviv, which along with other Israeli cities such as Be'er Sheva, Haifa and Jerusalem, have become hotbeds of cyber-defense technology, processes and systems.
