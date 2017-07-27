In recent months, State Street in Boston has built an application to deliver mutual fund values to asset managers up to 30 minutes faster. It has also developed a tool that automates compliance with a new securities regulation.

These initiatives are part of State Street’s long-running strategy to improve customer service, and its bottom line, by investing heavily in technology that can speed the flow of information to clients by eliminating manual processing. Though all banks are upgrading their technological capabilities, few are doing so as aggressively as State Street, the Bank of New York Mellon and other custody banks for which speed is paramount.