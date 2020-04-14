© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.

Texas banker returns to work after bout with coronavirus

By 
Paul Davis
April 14, 2020, 11:28 a.m. EDT
Share
Register now

The CEO of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in Conroe has returned to work after recovering from coronavirus.

The $2.4 billion-asset company said in a regulatory filing Monday that Dean Bass, who is also chairman, ended his temporary medical leave of absence.

Spirit of Texas announced on April 8 that Bass had contracted COVID-19 and was stepping aside to fight the illness. The company said at that time that David McGuire, its president, would serve as interim CEO, and that Steven Morris, a director, was acting chairman.

The company said in its latest filing that McGuire and Morris relinquished their interim duties when Bass returned.

Paul Davis
Share
Reprint
For reprint and licensing requests for this article, click here.

Tags

Community banksSuccession planningCoronavirusTexas
MORE FROM AMERICAN BANKER