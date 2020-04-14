Texas banker returns to work after bout with coronavirus
April 14, 2020, 11:28 a.m. EDT
Register now
The CEO of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in Conroe has returned to work after recovering from coronavirus.
The $2.4 billion-asset company said in a regulatory filing Monday that Dean Bass, who is also chairman, ended his temporary medical leave of absence.
Spirit of Texas announced on April 8 that Bass had contracted COVID-19 and was stepping aside to fight the illness. The company said at that time that David McGuire, its president, would serve as interim CEO, and that Steven Morris, a director, was acting chairman.
The company said in its latest filing that McGuire and Morris relinquished their interim duties when Bass returned.