Print Email Reprints Share

Union Bankshares doesn’t want to repeat the mistakes of the past.

The $8.6 billion-asset parent of Union Bank & Trust, which endured employee attrition after its 2014 purchase of StellarOne Financial, has taken steps to improve the odds of keeping more people after its pending acquisition of Xenith Bankshares.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial