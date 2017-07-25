Union Bankshares doesn’t want to repeat the mistakes of the past.
The $8.6 billion-asset parent of Union Bank & Trust, which endured employee attrition after its 2014 purchase of StellarOne Financial, has taken steps to improve the odds of keeping more people after its pending acquisition of Xenith Bankshares.
