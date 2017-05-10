The Treasury Department has exited its largest investment from the Troubled Asset Relief Program.
The agency said in a press release Thursday that it sold nearly 10.3 million shares in First BanCorp in San Juan, Puerto Rico, for $57.7 million, or $5.61 a share. The Treasury did not disclose the buyers.
