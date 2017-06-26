Triumph Bancorp in Dallas is buying nine branches in Colorado from Independent Bank Group in McKinney, Texas.
The deal, announced Friday, would increase the number of branches Triumph operates to 46 in five states. Four of the nine branches it is buying are in east Colorado and five are north of Denver.
