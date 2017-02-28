Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON – Banks eager for regulatory relief may have to wait for other big-ticket items to be tackled by the new administration first.

In President Trump’s first joint address to Congress, he listed several top priorities, including repealing Obamacare and enacting tax reform, but made little mention of his deregulatory agenda.

