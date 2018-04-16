Umpqua Holdings in Portland, Ore., has named Tory Nixon as its first chief banking officer, putting him in charge of the bank’s new human-digital banking strategy.

Nixon, who joined Umpqua in 2016, had previously served as head of commercial banking and wealth management. In his new role, he will focus on improving the digital experience across all of the bank’s customer-facing business lines.

“Tory is one of the most insightful bank executives around and has a passion for aligning people, expertise, and services to create an exceptional customer experience,” Cort O'Haver, the president and CEO of the $25.7 billion-asset Umpqua, said in a press release Monday. “As we prepare to roll out our human-digital banking model later this year, Tory’s leadership and understanding of what makes a banking relationship truly meaningful will be tremendous assets for Umpqua.”

O’Haver has described human-digital banking as a way of combining the bank’s customer service culture with technology so that customers can do all of their banking tasks with a smartphone.

As an example, Umpqua recently rolled out a program under which customers can request a personal concierge banker to handle many of their needs. Customers can sign up for the so-called BFF program digitally and most communication with the banker is done through their phones.

In the press release announcing his promotion, the bank highlighted the growth of those divisions under his leadership, including the launch of its corporate banking division to serve middle-market companies and its expansion into Southern California. Umpqua said he also brought market research and investment strategy in house to better support its investment solutions for high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients.

Before joining Umpqua, Nixon was division president and managing director for San Diego-based California Bank & Trust, a division of Zions Bancorp.

Nixon is also a former professional football player and was a member of the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl XXIII championship team. He played cornerback for the National Football League franchise from 1985 to 1989.