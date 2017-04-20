Print Email Reprints Share

United Community Banks in Blairsville, Ga., has agreed to buy HCSB Financial in Loris, S.C.

The $10.7 billion-asset United said in a press release Thursday that it will pay $66 million in stock for the $376 million-asset parent of Horry County State Bank. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.

