The number of banks in the U.S. has declined by 20% since 2012, but BB&T Chairman and Chief Executive Kelly King still believes that the industry is overbanked.

In an interview Thursday, King said that dramatic changes in the way banking services are delivered combined with relatively slow economic growth since the Great Recession have resulted in too many banks chasing too little business.

