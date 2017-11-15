Bank of McKenney in Virginia is now Touchstone Bank.

The $440 million-asset bank said in a press release Monday that it had changed its name following its merger with CCB Bankshares.

The merger, announced in June, closed last week.

Eight former McKenney directors and six directors from CCB joined Touchstone’s board. Richard Liles, McKenney’s former president and CEO, is chairman. James Black, former president and CEO at CCB, has the same roles at Touchstone.

“A touchstone is a measure of quality, and we intend to become the standard for quality banking throughout the region we serve,” Black said in the release. “This combination provides the geographical presence and scale that allow us to more effectively compete and service our customers.”

