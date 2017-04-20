Volunteer Bancorp in Rogersville, Tenn., has hired an investment bank as it considers selling itself.
The parent of the $104 million-asset Civis Bank said in a press release Thursday that it had hired Banks Street Partners in Atlanta to “assist with a review of strategic alternatives,” including a potential sale.
