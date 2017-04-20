Print Email Reprints Share

Volunteer Bancorp in Rogersville, Tenn., has hired an investment bank as it considers selling itself.

The parent of the $104 million-asset Civis Bank said in a press release Thursday that it had hired Banks Street Partners in Atlanta to “assist with a review of strategic alternatives,” including a potential sale.

Limited Time Offer

Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial