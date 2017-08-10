WASHINGTON — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is seeking clarity from the largest banks over whether they support a Republican effort to reverse the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's arbitration rule.
Warren sent letters Thursday to the top executives at 16 large institutions in which she inquired why they had stayed largely silent about the rule, despite loud opposition from industry trade groups.
