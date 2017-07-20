WASHINGTON — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., sharply criticized the new acting head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency as part of a report Thursday detailing how industry executives and lobbyists have joined the Trump administration.

During testimony at the Senate Banking Committee last month, acting Comptroller of the Currency Keith Noreika said he did not have to sign an ethics pledge, as required of most agency appointees, given his special status as a temporary appointment. That bothered Democrats on the panel, including Warren, who said Noreika's appointment was proof that President Trump was not serious about his pledges to "drain the swamp."