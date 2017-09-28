The careers of Washington Trust’s outgoing CEO and his successor look eerily similar.
Joseph MarcAurele and Ned Handy entered banking together in 1986 as executive trainees at Fleet Financial Group in Boston. Handy was fresh out of college, while MarcAurele had been a high school teacher and coach before switching professions.
