Wells Fargo forced borrowers to pay millions of dollars in fees to extend interest rate locks that expired due to the bank's delays in processing mortgage applications, a lawsuit claims.

It's a common industry practice for lenders to charge fees to extend expired rate locks when late paperwork or other borrower issues delay processing. But Wells Fargo charged the fee even when rate locks expired because of the bank's own processing delays, claims the lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California.