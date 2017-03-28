Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $110 million to settle a class action related to its phony-accounts scandal.
The settlement will cover about 2 million unauthorized accounts and will be used for customer remediation, the San Francisco company said in a news release Tuesday. The agreement requires court approval; the settlement pertains to a federal lawsuit filed in May 2015 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.
