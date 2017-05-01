BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Wells Fargo has taken a big reputational hit from its phony-accounts scandal, but CEO Tim Sloan said Monday that the firm’s efforts to recruit new employees have not been hurt.
“You’d think so, but it really hasn’t,” he said during a panel discussion at the Milken Institute Global Conference. “It really hasn’t had any sort of impact.”
