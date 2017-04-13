Wells Fargo's profits are clearly suffering due to the phony-sales scandal. But just how badly is not really clear because the company’s executives are not providing estimates.
“Of course it’s having an impact on the performance of the company,” CEO Tim Sloan said Thursday during a conference call with analysts. “I think it’s difficult to pinpoint an exact number.”
