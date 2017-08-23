A long-awaited analysis of sham accounts opened at Wells Fargo will be released “within a few weeks,” CEO Tim Sloan said in a companywide message.

The third-party review will identify “potentially unauthorized accounts” opened between 2009 and 2016, according to the message, published in a company press release Tuesday. The review is based on account-usage patterns that raise red flags, such as credit cards that were issued but never activated.