First Home Bank is hitting its stride as a small-business lender in western Florida.
The Tampa bank, following a first quarter where it reported $4 million in income from selling Small Business Administration loans, went to investors seeking $8 million in capital. When the dust settled, the offering brought in $9.4 million, or 18% more than the target.
