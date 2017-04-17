WASHINGTON — Randal Quarles, the latest front-runner for the vice chair of banking supervision at the Federal Reserve Board, would represent a moderate, mainstream Republican choice that is likely to be welcomed by the financial services industry.

Quarles is the third prominent ex-regulator to be floated as the likely pick, following David Nason, who also served in the Bush-era Treasury Department and later withdrew his name from consideration, and Thomas Vartanian, formerly with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.