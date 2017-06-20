WASHINGTON — President Trump’s choice as the next head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is a consensus builder with extensive knowledge of recent banking policy debates, according to multiple industry observers and representatives.

James Clinger has spent his career outside the spotlight, serving multiple Republican chairmen of the House Financial Services Committee as a top aide. But he has played a key role on several issues, including helping to develop a GOP bill, which passed the House this month, to overhaul the Dodd-Frank Act.