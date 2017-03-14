WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is reportedly widening its search for a nominee to head the Federal Reserve’s banking supervisory responsibilities and is considering corporate attorney and Dodd-Frank Act critic Thomas Vartanian for the role.

Vartanian, a former official in the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in the Reagan administration and partner at Dechert LLP, has hammered the 2010 financial reform law, recently deriding the "regulatory spaghetti" that was created after the 2008 financial crisis.