The price of oil is dropping, so banks will keep paring back their energy loan portfolios, right? As it turns out, now may be the time to jump back in.

During the depths of the energy crisis, numerous banks cut their exposure to the sector to minimize losses. Five of the biggest oil and gas lenders — BBVA Compass, BOK Financial, Comerica, Hancock Holding and Zions Bancorp. — all reduced the size of their energy books between Dec. 31, 2015, and March 31 of this year.