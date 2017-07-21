The roster of midsize banks on the hunt for acquisitions just got longer.
Associated Banc-Corp in Green Bay, Wis., ended a 10-year absence from bank M&A by agreeing on Thursday to buy Bank Mutual in Brown Deer, Wis., for $482 million. Management indicated during a conference call that the company will not wait very long to pursue the next deal.
