Print Email Reprints Share

It’s fair to say United Community Banks in Blairsville, Ga., dipped its toe in the water months before taking the plunge with HCSB Financial in Loris, S.C.

The $10.7 billion-asset United invested in HCSB’s March 2016 recapitalization – well before it agreed to buy the $376 million-asset company outright last week. The $66 million all-stock acquisition is United’s latest effort to expand along South Carolina’s coast.

Limited Time Offer

Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial