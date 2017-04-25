It’s fair to say United Community Banks in Blairsville, Ga., dipped its toe in the water months before taking the plunge with HCSB Financial in Loris, S.C.
The $10.7 billion-asset United invested in HCSB’s March 2016 recapitalization – well before it agreed to buy the $376 million-asset company outright last week. The $66 million all-stock acquisition is United’s latest effort to expand along South Carolina’s coast.
Limited Time Offer
Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In