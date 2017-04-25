It’s fair to say United Community Banks in Blairsville, Ga., dipped its toe in the water months before taking the plunge with HCSB Financial in Loris, S.C.

The $10.7 billion-asset United invested in HCSB’s March 2016 recapitalization – well before it agreed to buy the $376 million-asset company outright last week. The $66 million all-stock acquisition is United’s latest effort to expand along South Carolina’s coast.