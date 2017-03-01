Daryl Byrd knows that South Florida is one of the country's most fickle markets. He knows that it is prone to wild swings — one year cranes are everywhere and the next it's vacant condos as far as the eye can see.
Yet his company, Iberiabank, is making the biggest deal in its history there, betting that the attractive demographics and potential commercial clients will be worth the risk.
