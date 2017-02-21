It's an unseasonably warm January night in Minneapolis as employees of U.S. Bancorp pack into U.S. Bank Stadium, the hometown Vikings' new $1.1 billion playground, for the company's annual all-employee gathering. The brainchild of Chairman and Chief Executive Richard Davis, the event is in its 10th year, but this is the most emotional.

Two days earlier, the 58-year-old Davis surprised pretty much everyone by announcing that he'll be retiring as CEO in April. The $446 billion-asset company has telegraphed the move for a while, promoting Davis' successor, Andy Cecere, to chief operating officer in 2015, and adding the title of president last year.