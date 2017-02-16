Wintrust Financial in Rosemont, Ill., has bought certain assets of American Homestead Mortgage in Montana.
The $25.7 billion-asset company said in a press release Wednesday that one of its units will also buy certain liabilities tied to American Homestead’s mortgage banking business. The company did not disclose the price it paid.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In