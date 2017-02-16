Print Email Reprints Share

Wintrust Financial in Rosemont, Ill., has bought certain assets of American Homestead Mortgage in Montana.

The $25.7 billion-asset company said in a press release Wednesday that one of its units will also buy certain liabilities tied to American Homestead’s mortgage banking business. The company did not disclose the price it paid.

