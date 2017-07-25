Increases in short-term interest rates, stronger residential mortgage lending and several recoveries during the second quarter helped to drive up profits for Zions Bancorp. in Salt Lake City.

Net income for the $65.5 billion-asset Zions totaled $168 million in the second quarter, up 47% from last year's second quarter. Earnings per share increased to 73 cents, beating by 11 cents consensus analysts’ estimates compiled by FactSet Research Systems.