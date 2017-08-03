The Faster Payments Task Force of the Federal Reserve recently released its final report with proposals to be adopted by 2020. On this episode, guest host Ron Shevlin interviews a member of that task force: Travis Dulaney, founder and CEO of Push Payments. Also: Brian Roemmele discusses voice payments and Amazon; Julie Conroy, from Aite Group, talks to Ron about the new uses of AI and how it will enhance faster payments and assist fraud prevention.

