Subscribe
See all podcasts, and subscribe:RSS iTunes Google Play
A freewheeling discussion (over beers) about the future of branches, with Tom Brown of Second Curve Capital and Dave Martin of BankMechanics at the Trump National Doral hotel in Miami during American Banker's Retail Banking 2017 conference. The conversation also touched on the co-optation of fintech disruptors by incumbents, the failure of big banks to recognize their best employees, the looming fight over who owns customer data, and more.
See also:
- Wells Fargo's Mary Mack on driving culture change
- Go niche or go by wayside, these community bankers argue
- Three community bankers on how to balance tech, high-touch, costs
- Fintechs: Banks can't live with 'em, can't live without 'em
- Fifth Third invests in 5-year network upgrade as part of $112M contract
Comments