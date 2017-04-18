A freewheeling discussion (over beers) about the future of branches, with Tom Brown of Second Curve Capital and Dave Martin of BankMechanics at the Trump National Doral hotel in Miami during American Banker's Retail Banking 2017 conference. The conversation also touched on the co-optation of fintech disruptors by incumbents, the failure of big banks to recognize their best employees, the looming fight over who owns customer data, and more.

