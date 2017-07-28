‘Permission to commit legal extortion’: Comments of the week Published July 28 2017, 8:30am EDT More in Arbitration Consumer banking Digital banking Digital payments Fintech regulations Licenses and charters Blockchain Cryptocurrencies GSE reform Housing finance reform Fintech De novo banks Email Share Share on Start Slideshow Adobe StockSlide 1 of 9Readers react to the CFPB’s final arbitration rule, a new potential hurdle for initial coin offerings, a housing finance reform proposal and more. next
Comments