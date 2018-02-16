U.S. Bank's big AML fine, Mulvaney in hot seat, future of payments: Top stories of the week By Christopher Wood Published February 16 2018, 4:15pm EST More in AML Real-time payments Fintech Trump administration CFPB U.S. Bank Bank of America Citigroup SunTrust PNC print Start Slideshow Slide 1 of 12U.S. Bank's $600 million fine for AML lapses quickly drew readers attention, while acting CFPB Director Mick Mulvaney got the Cordray treatment on Capitol Hill and big banks made moves to speed real-time payments. next print