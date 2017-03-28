Banks are in an arms race of sorts
to boost benefits for young employees, hoping to encourage them to stick around. Many millennials — generally thought of as between 20 and 36 years old — only plan to stay with their current employer for a few years, according to recent surveys. When it comes down to it, though, young people also say they want many of the same things as their older peers: good pay, nice benefits and chance for career advancement.
We sifted through the plethora of surveys about millennials in the workplace. Here’s what we found.
