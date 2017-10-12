People tend to put a lot of thought into what job to take, but it is even more important to choose carefully when deciding which company to work for, Mary Navarro said when accepting a Lifetime Achievement award at the Most Powerful Women in Banking awards dinner this year.

The job is less important, because you will have a lot of jobs in your career. To make an impact in whatever job you have, it is more important to be at a company that is a good cultural fit for your personality, said Navarro, who recently retired from her role as the retail and business banking director at the $100 billion-asset Huntington Bancshares in Columbus, Ohio.

Navarro has worked in the banking industry for 42 years and has been on our Most Powerful Women in Banking list many times.

