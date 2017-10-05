Mary Navarro has long believed that banks need to advocate for their customers, but it took a financial crisis to persuade Huntington Bank's retail banking chief to try building a business plan around that philosophy.

Navarro joined the Columbus, Ohio, bank in 2001 and over the next nine years Huntington often won accolades for its service but fared little better than its competitors when it came to attracting new customers. The problem, Navarro said, was that standard industry policies, from hold times on deposits to the fees charged on checking accounts, were not all that consumer-friendly.