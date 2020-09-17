COVID taking a toll: 8 takeaways from NCUA’s Q2 state-level data

Credit unions are finally beginning to see the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their bottom line.

Recent data from the National Credit Union Administration showed how the industry has been affected by rising deposits, reduced loan volumes and more.

The agency's latest Quarterly Map Review, released earlier this week, offers a state-level look at how those trends are trickling down. Some regions fared better than others, while some states — such as Louisiana and New Jersey — saw continuations of challenges that began long before the pandemic.

Read on for highlights from the report. A look at data from the first quarter can be found here.