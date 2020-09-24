The Best Credit Unions to Work For with assets from $500M to $1B

Whether it's health perks such as boosting cancer awareness or free flu shots, childcare and elder care benefits or assistnace with absentee voting, these credit unions know how to take care of their employees.

This year 10 institutions with assets from $500 million to $1 billion made the Best Credit Unions to Work For list. Overall, there are 50 credit unions in the ranking.

These credit unions distinguished themselves by finding innovative ways to make work enjoyable, keeping staffers' family members involved in the organization and promoting community service.

Here are some highlights of the 10 credit unions on this year's list that fall into this asset category.

Note: The asset size for each institution listed is as of June 30, according to data from the National Credit Union Administration. All credit unions are referred to by their chartered name as listed by NCUA.

