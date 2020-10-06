Dakotas credit union trade group tweaks branding

The state credit union league representing North and South Dakota has rebranded for the third time in 13 years, though the change is a minor one.

Jeff Olson, president and CEO of the Dakota Credit Union Association

League CEO Jeff Olson announced Tuesday at the group’s summit in Sioux Falls, S.D., that the trade association has changed its name from the Credit Union Association of the Dakotas to the Dakota Credit Union Association.

Separate leagues for the two states joined forces as a single organization in 2007 as the Mid-America Credit Union Association, rebranding a few years later as CUAD.

“We knew we had an identity problem when we were continually having to explain to lawmakers and community leaders who we were, and where we were from,” Olson said in a press release. “Naturally, we just started referring to ourselves as Dakota Credit Unions.”

He added that the new branding reflects that the two states have much in common, including geography, weather and economies, as well as culture and traditions.

“Like our credit unions and our individual credit union members, our association is evolving, growing, and modernizing, all while maintaining our proud heritage when we were officially one Dakota. It’s who we are and who we represent — no further explanation is needed,” he added.

The Dakota Credit Union Association is the latest joint league to change its name. Last year leagues in New Jersey and Pennsylvania announced plans to join forces and rebrand as the CrossState Credit Union Association.

North and South Dakota are home to more than 70 credit unions with combined assets over $7.6 billion and more than 500,000 members.