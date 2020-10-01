Debbie Matz joins RenoFi board of advisors

Debbie Matz, former chairman of the National Credit Union Administration, has joined RenoFi, a home-renovation fintech firm based in Philadelphia, as a strategic advisor.

Matz, who was at NCUA from 2009 to 2016, has served on a variety of boards since leaving the agency, including Stewart Title and Mutual of Omaha. Her appointment at RenoFi comes as the company works to extend its reach in the credit union industry.

RenoFi’s platform is intended to let lenders offer home-renovation loans to borrowers based on the house’s after-renovation value. A press release issued this week said Matz will work with the company to deepen its relationships with existing credit union clients and make inroads with new customers as well.

"We are beyond excited to welcome Debbie to our Board of Advisors,” RenoFi cofounder and president Lee Miller said in the release. “She brings a one-of-kind combination of regulatory compliance expertise paired with a deep and passionate understanding of credit unions to uniquely help RenoFi and our credit union partners pave the way in renovation lending.”